Canton Museum of Art Announces 31st Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) -- supported by Art Academy of Cincinnati's College of Art & Design, Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland State University, Malone University, The University of Akron's Myers School of Art and Walsh University -- presents the 31st Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition, on view March 21 through April 9, 2023, in the Museum's lower galleries. Museum admission to this exhibition, as well as Color Wonder: From the CMA Collection will be FREE to everyone.



The Stark County High School Art Exhibition is an excellent platform for aspiring, teenage artists to have their work exhibited in a museum setting. All pieces presented are original works created as part of each participating school's curriculum and chosen by the school's art instructor. Works are judged on both originality and technical ability.



Approximately 100-150 entries will be on display from Alliance City Schools, Canton City Schools, Canton Local Schools, Central Catholic High School, Fairless Local Schools, Jackson Local Schools, Lake Local School District, Louisville City Schools, Marlington Local Schools, Minerva Local Schools, North Canton City Schools, Osnaburg Local Schools, Perry Local Schools, Plain Local Schools, Sandy Valley Local Schools and Tuslaw Local School District.



An in-person open house plus awards ceremony will be held at CMA on First Friday, April 7th, 2023 from 5:00PM-7:00PM with the awards portion starting at 6:00PM. Awards include First, Second and Third Place winners each receiving a financial award to be used for College enrollment fees. $2,000 for First Place, $1,500 for Second Place and $1,000 for Third Place. Honorable mention awards will also be presented to 10 students, with each winner receiving a scholarship for classes with the CMA's School of Art.