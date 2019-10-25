CSO Performs Dvorak's New World Symphony

This weekend, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performs one of the world's most beloved orchestral works-Antonin Dvorák's New World Symphony-conducted by Gustavo Gimeno.

At its heart, Dvorák's master work is an immigrant story.

"Sometimes it takes an outsider to point out what's great about a culture," proclaimed Czech composer Dvorák when he came to the U.S. at the end of the 19th century as "an immigrant thrown into a new world with new sounds."

While Dvorák mused on America, Manuel De Falla was inspired by Spain and the vast gardens at the Alhambra palace. His Nights in the Gardens of Spain come alive in the hands of guest pianist Javier Perianes, "one of the greatest of his generation" (Buffalo News).

Opening the program will be the U.S. premiere of Hidd'n Blue, a 4-1/2 minute musical piece composed by Francisco Coll (b. 1985). This miniature composition continues the CSO's tradition of performing new works.





