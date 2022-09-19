Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens This Week In Cincinnati

The show runs through Oct. 23; opening night is Sept. 29.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Audiences will be on the edge of their seats when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS beginning Sept. 25 at Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. (The show runs through Oct. 23; opening night is Sept. 29.

Adapted from the world's greatest mystery writer by Ken Ludwig, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS finds Christie's beloved detective Hercule Poirot unraveling a tricky murder case that includes a train full of suspects. With unsurpassed intelligence and a keen understanding of the criminal mind, Poirot uncovers clues to unmask the killer lurking in the midst.

"All of the Christie elements are there in this adaptation," explains Director Risa Brainin. "Poirot is in rare form, as per usual. He has a foil in the character of Monsieur Bouc, who runs the Wagon Lit. Clues are dropped and picked up. Bouc, like the popular Christie character Hastings, tries to put the pieces together...without success. Poirot solves the mystery with brilliance, just like always!"

A grand-scale stage design with art deco details from the original Orient Express and an immersive soundscape will transport audiences to the exciting-yet deadly-train ride full of suspense even if they already know the story.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is the Playhouse's third recent production penned by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, whose work has been produced on Broadway and at theaters across the country. The other recent productions were Treasure Island and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which were well received by critics and audiences alike.

Broadway World called his adaptation of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, "Engaging, entertaining, and keeps the audience enthralled from beginning to end." The Playhouse originally planned to stage the show in Spring of 2020, but the pandemic forced cancellation.

Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens This Week In Cincinnati
