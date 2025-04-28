Lang Lang Will Perform With the National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang will grace the stage alongside the National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra (NCPAO) in a series of concerts at the Beijing Performing Arts Center from May 23 to 25, 2025.

Under the baton of NCPA Artistic Director Lü Jia, this collaboration promises an unforgettable musical experience for classical music enthusiasts.

The program will showcase a selection of classical masterpieces, highlighting Lang Lang's virtuosic talent and the orchestra's dynamic range. This event marks a significant moment in Beijing's cultural calendar, bringing together one of the world's most celebrated pianists with China's premier orchestra.​

Globally celebrated piano virtuoso Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world's top orchestras and conductors. Lang Lang has also reached vast televised audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions of the Grammy Awards. In April 2020 he took part in the One World: Together At Home concert, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on multiple global platforms.

The scale of Lang Lang's musical achievements is mirrored by his tireless commitment to charitable causes, most notably through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Keys of Inspiration®. Both a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Messenger of peace, he has inspired 40 million children to learn the piano and has developed hugely successful educational programmes. Lang Lang's previous album, Piano Book, became 2019's biggest selling classical album worldwide.

