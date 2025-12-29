Verbier Festival in Asia Will Debut in Shenzhen in 2026

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The inaugural Verbier Festival in Asia is set to debut in Shenzhen early next year, bringing world‑class classical music performances to southern China. The 2026 edition of the event will run for ten days from Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, with concerts and artist engagements staged at the Shenzhen Concert Hall and other venues across the city.

The Shenzhen chapter marks the first time the prestigious Swiss‑born Verbier Festival will be held outside its Alpine home, reflecting a strategic expansion into Asia’s growing classical music market. The program features more than 25 concerts and related events, offering a mix of solo recitals, chamber music and orchestral presentations designed to appeal to both local and international audiences.

A distinguished roster of performers is scheduled to appear, including pianists Martha Argerich and Bruce Liu, violinists Joshua Bell and Janine Jansen, cellist Mischa Maisky, baritone Bryn Terfel and conductor Mikhail Pletnev.

In addition to performances, the festival will offer masterclasses, mentoring sessions and interactive workshops aimed at young musicians from China and abroad. These educational components are part of the broader mission to deepen cultural exchange and support the development of performing arts talent in the region.

City officials and festival representatives have positioned the event as a milestone in Shenzhen’s cultural calendar, aligning with ongoing efforts to build the city’s reputation as a global arts hub. The festival’s timing also coincides with celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Switzerland.

