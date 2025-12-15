Ghana National Theatre Will Undergo Renovations With Help From Chinese Government

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ghana National Theatre will undergo major renovations thanks to help from the Chinese government, Citi Newsroom reports. The Chinese government has committed $30 million, equivalent to ¥200 million, to support two projects, including The National Theatre and an off-road market.

For more than 30 years, the theatre has hosted concerts, dance, drama and large-scale cultural events, but is now facing aging infrastructure and outdated technical systems.

A delegation from the Chinese government recently met with National Theatre leadership, officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and members of the architectural team. The group toured the building to assess its current condition and determine the scope of the refurbishment.

According to National Theatre Executive Director Henry Herbert Malm, the upgrades will focus on modernizing technical equipment, strengthening safety measures and enhancing comfort for artists, staff and audiences. Planned upgrades include improvements to performance halls and stages, storage facilities, air conditioning systems and safety infrastructure such as fencing, CCTV and modern firefighting equipment.

About The National Theatre of Ghana

The Governments of Ghana and China signed an agreement on July 5, 1989, to construct The National Theatre Complex at the Independence Avenue–Liberia Road junction and to reconstruct the University of Ghana Drama Studio. The National Theatre was completed on December 16, 1992, and commissioned and handed over on December 30, 1992.

Operations opened with performances by the resident groups, including Abibigromma, the Dance Ensemble and the National Symphony Orchestra, followed by a Chinese cultural troupe. The venue was designed to host concerts, dance, drama, musical performances, exhibitions and special events for audiences of all ages.

