Hong Kong Phil Will Perform Hisaishi and Brahms in June

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will perform a concert led by Long Yu featuring music by Joe Hisaishi and Johannes Brahms on June 19 and June 20, 2026, at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The June 19 performance begins at 7:30 p.m., while the June 20 concert starts at 5:00 p.m.

The program will include Hisaishi’s evocative pieces “Merry-Go-Round” and “Cave of Mind” (from Howl’s Moving Castle), as well as his “Viola Saga,” and will conclude with Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 in E minor, op. 98 — blending cinematic music with classical romantic-era symphonic grandeur.

Ticket prices range from HK$220 to HK$520; according to the HK Phil ticket page, sales opened August 14, 2025, via the city’s URBTIX service, and enquiries can be made by phone. Audiences age 6 and above are welcome; discounts are available for students, seniors, people with disabilities, and related caregivers under certain quota restrictions.

The HK Phil described the concert as “a journey across worlds and times,” inviting film-music fans and classical purists alike to hear how modern cinematic melodies and timeless orchestral tradition can converge. This summer’s performances — scheduled months in advance — offer music lovers a rare opportunity to experience sweeping emotional contrasts under one roof.

