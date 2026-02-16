YOUNG HEARTS: ROD STEWART TRIBUTE To Play Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center for the Arts will present YOUNG HEARTS: Rod Stewart TRIBUTE FEATURING DOUG VARTY on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. The performance will take place at the Raue Center in downtown Crystal Lake.

The concert highlights the music of Rod Stewart, whose career has spanned six decades and includes hits such as “Forever Young,” “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.” The tribute is led by Canadian performer Doug Varty, who has toured internationally and performed alongside artists including John Mellencamp, The Beach Boys, Bob Seger, and Tina Turner.

The program will feature selections from across Stewart’s catalog in a live concert setting.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $45. RaueNOW Members tickets start at $28.70. All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or at the Box Office located at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.