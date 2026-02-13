Open Space Arts Will Stage Chicago Premiere of A THIRD WAY

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Space Arts has announced it will stage the Chicago premiere of A THIRD WAY, running April 3 through 19 at its intimate theatre at 1411 W. Wilson Ave. in Chicago.

Written by Del Shores Foundation Playwriting Award winner, the play received its world premiere at Actor’s Express in Atlanta, where it was noted for its emotional honesty and contemporary queer storytelling. Founder David G. Zak, recently nominated for a Jeff Award for Direction – Short Run Production for OSA’s MR. PARKER, will direct a cast to be announced.

At the center of the play are Nico and Matt, a married couple committed to building a relationship outside traditional binaries. When figures from their past and unexpected new connections enter their lives, long-standing assumptions are tested.

Blending humor and drama, A THIRD WAY examines desire and responsibility, freedom and commitment, and evolving definitions of partnership and family. Rather than offering clear-cut solutions, the play invites audiences to consider what it means to choose love without a prescribed set of rules.

A THIRD WAY will open to the press Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday, April 19. Performances take place at Open Space Arts, 1411 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now.