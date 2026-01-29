YO HO. World Premiere and More Set for Babes With Blades Theatre Company 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Babes With Blades Theatre Company has unveiled its 2026 season. A world premiere, yo ho., by playwright SMJ and directed by JD Caudill, will kick off the season, July 25 - August 22, at The Edge Theater Off Broadway,1133 W. Catalpa Ave. and the 9th BWBTC Shakespeare production, King Lear, October 15 – November 21, directed by ensemble member Alison Dornheggen at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets for yo ho. go on sale Tuesday, March 3 at 12 p.m., with King Lear tickets going on sale at the Theater Wit box office later in 2026.



WORLD PREMIERE

yo ho.

July 19 - August 29

Written by SMJ (they/them)

Directed by JD Caudill (they/them)

Previews: Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m. and Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices: $20 - $35 with select performances available for streaming.

Tickets go on sale: March 3 at 12 p.m.

The Edge Theater Off Broadway

1133 W. Catalpa Ave.

yo ho. charts the journey of Anne Bonny and Mary Read, two pirates aboard a campy, sexually charged ship facing immediate threat from the crown. Equal parts historical fantasy and introspective sexual and gender exploration, this play is a deeply emotional reimaging and reminder of queer history.



BWBTC Shakespeare:

King Lear

October 15 – November 21

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by BWBTC Ensemble Member Alison Dornheggen (she/her)

Previews: Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

(No Performances on October 31)

Ticket prices: $25 - $38 with select performances available for streaming.

Tickets go on sale: TBA

Theater Wit

1229 W. Belmont Ave.

King Lear, in order to “unburdened, crawl toward death,” chooses to divide the ruling of the kingdom between his three daughters via a verbal joust of who loves him the most. When his youngest daughter Cordelia does not meet the standards he expected her, chaos, greed and betrayal creep in to take over the story. Parallel to Lear’s suffering, his friend the Earl of Gloucester is manipulated by one son to turn on his other son.