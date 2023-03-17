Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT IN SPRING At Unity Temple

The Company will present 3 dance works in the Sanctuary of Unity Temple.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT IN SPRING At Unity Temple

Winifred Haun & Dancers returns to Unity Temple on May 5 & 6 to present The Light in Spring: Dance & Music at Unity Temple. This will be the Company's third appearance at Frank Lloyd Wright's celebrated architectural masterpiece.

The Light in Spring will feature a group work for the entire Company, choreographed by Winifred Haun. Dancers will perform the work around the many sanctuary spaces, in its balconies, stairways, pedestals, dais, and main floor. The work features an original improvisational score played live by Berwyn composer and musician Barry Bennett.

This event will include a solo, "Bench" choreographed by venerable 80 year old choreographer, Lonny Gordon. Mr. Gordon created "Bench" especially for Company Dancer and graduate of Maywood Fine Arts, Myles Harris.

The Light in Spring will also feature the Young Dancers Project at Unity Temple, a workshop & performance series for dancers ages 9 to 18+. Young dancers will learn classic modern techniques and choreography over 3 Fridays in April and May, and have the opportunity to perform with the Company at Unity Temple.

THE LIGHT IN SPRING: Dance & Music at Unity Temple


Friday, May 5 at 7:00pm
Saturday, May 6 at 5:30pm
Location: Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park, IL
Tickets $25-40
Ticket Link: https://www.utrf.org/event/winifred-haun-3/

Young Dancer Project @Unity Temple

For ages 9 to 18+
April 21-May 6
Workshop & Performance Locations: Principle Dance in Forest Park &
Unity Temple in Oak Park
Production Fee: $95 (sibling discount & scholarships available)

Fee includes workshops, rehearsals, and discounted family tickets for the performance.

More info & registration link: https://forms.gle/SKryxzeosBFwCV7j8

Winifred Haun & Dancers is celebrating its 25th Moonstone Season with a year long series of events elevating the Company's 25 years of creating and presenting award winning, innovative dances and dance events. The Company is continuing and expanding its mission to illuminate and elevate diverse artists, audiences, and global themes.

The gem Moonstone is a perfect metaphor for WH&D's 25th Season, because it represents light, hope, and new beginnings. The Moonstone is also associated with inner clarity, femininity, and cyclical change.

More info can be found on the Company's website: www.WinifredHaun.org




Honey West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music Theatre Photo
Honey West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music Theatre
Porchlight Music Theatre will present New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York.
Comedian Chris Redd to Perform at The Den Theatre in June Photo
Comedian Chris Redd to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Redd for five stand-up performances June 8 – 10, 2023.
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Director Barbara Gaines cleverly marries play and production concept in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS for her final production.
Roseland Community Hospital Hosts Spring Health Fest This Weekend Photo
Roseland Community Hospital Hosts Spring Health Fest This Weekend
The Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, will kick off their Spring Health Fest on March 19 from 1-3PM. This event aims to mitigate resource insecurity through providing free community resources, health screenings and food to residents of the greater Roseland community.

More Hot Stories For You


Roseland Community Hospital Hosts Spring Health Fest This WeekendRoseland Community Hospital Hosts Spring Health Fest This Weekend
March 17, 2023

The Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, will kick off their Spring Health Fest on March 19 from 1-3PM. This event aims to mitigate resource insecurity through providing free community resources, health screenings and food to residents of the greater Roseland community.
Shakespeare & Company to Hold Chicago Actor Training Intensive This MonthShakespeare & Company to Hold Chicago Actor Training Intensive This Month
March 16, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 in Chicago, Ill.
A&A Ballet Announces its Spring Performance of COPPELIA and the World Premiere of SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUMA&A Ballet Announces its Spring Performance of COPPELIA and the World Premiere of SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM
March 16, 2023

Experience an afternoon pajama party like no other. Enjoy the magical journey of music, dance and storytelling with A&A Ballet's upcoming performance of the famous Coppélia and the world premiere ballet of Sleepover at the Museum!
Cast Announced For Beverly Theatre Guild's THE WIZARD OF OZCast Announced For Beverly Theatre Guild's THE WIZARD OF OZ
March 16, 2023

We're off to see the Wizard! The Beverly Theatre Guild will present The Wizard of Oz, the final show of its 60th Anniversary Season. This timeless tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations.  
Karen Mason Returns to Davenport's With KAREN MASON'S BACK...AND ALL THAT JAZZ Karen Mason Returns to Davenport's With KAREN MASON'S BACK...AND ALL THAT JAZZ
March 16, 2023

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee  Ave., currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, hosts the return of Broadway actress and multi-award-winning cabaret performer Karen Mason for four nights only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb, KAREN MASON'S BACK…And All That Jazz!
share