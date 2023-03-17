Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT IN SPRING At Unity Temple

Winifred Haun & Dancers returns to Unity Temple on May 5 & 6 to present The Light in Spring: Dance & Music at Unity Temple. This will be the Company's third appearance at Frank Lloyd Wright's celebrated architectural masterpiece.



The Light in Spring will feature a group work for the entire Company, choreographed by Winifred Haun. Dancers will perform the work around the many sanctuary spaces, in its balconies, stairways, pedestals, dais, and main floor. The work features an original improvisational score played live by Berwyn composer and musician Barry Bennett.



This event will include a solo, "Bench" choreographed by venerable 80 year old choreographer, Lonny Gordon. Mr. Gordon created "Bench" especially for Company Dancer and graduate of Maywood Fine Arts, Myles Harris.



The Light in Spring will also feature the Young Dancers Project at Unity Temple, a workshop & performance series for dancers ages 9 to 18+. Young dancers will learn classic modern techniques and choreography over 3 Fridays in April and May, and have the opportunity to perform with the Company at Unity Temple.

THE LIGHT IN SPRING: Dance & Music at Unity Temple



Friday, May 5 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 6 at 5:30pm

Location: Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park, IL

Tickets $25-40

Ticket Link: https://www.utrf.org/event/winifred-haun-3/

Young Dancer Project @Unity Temple

For ages 9 to 18+

April 21-May 6

Workshop & Performance Locations: Principle Dance in Forest Park &

Unity Temple in Oak Park

Production Fee: $95 (sibling discount & scholarships available)

Fee includes workshops, rehearsals, and discounted family tickets for the performance.



More info & registration link: https://forms.gle/SKryxzeosBFwCV7j8

Winifred Haun & Dancers is celebrating its 25th Moonstone Season with a year long series of events elevating the Company's 25 years of creating and presenting award winning, innovative dances and dance events. The Company is continuing and expanding its mission to illuminate and elevate diverse artists, audiences, and global themes.

The gem Moonstone is a perfect metaphor for WH&D's 25th Season, because it represents light, hope, and new beginnings. The Moonstone is also associated with inner clarity, femininity, and cyclical change.

More info can be found on the Company's website: www.WinifredHaun.org