Winifred Haun & Dancers Announces 2021-22 Season

Winifred Haun & Dancers will return to in person theater events and live programming for the upcoming 2021|22 Season. The Company will be presented at the Pritzker Pavilion, Ruth Page Center for the Arts, Unity Temple, and others.



An excerpt of Winifred Haun's award winning 2021 dance film, "Press on, regardless" will be presented as part of Dance for Life's 30th anniversary program. Press on, regardless can be seen on August 26 at the Pritzker Pavilion. The film will be shown at the opening of this beloved, annual dance event. Admission is free.

More info can be found here: chicagodancersunited.org/events



Winifred Haun & Dancers will premiere a new group work on October 1 & 2 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. The work, "When day comes" is choreographed by Winifred Haun, and will feature an original sound design. Other dances on the program will include: Your nearest exit may be behind you, Bento, Finding the Light, and others. Banks Performance Project will also show a work on the program. This engagement will also include a Master Class and a post performance VIP event. Full programming and event details will be released in late August.

Ticket link: https://winifredhaun.ticketleap.com/when-day-comes/



The Company will host a Fall Wine with Wini event on Zoom on October 22, featuring an inside look at the making of "When day comes". Wine with Wini events are popular with dance audiences and they explore the ideas and motivations behind the Company's works. Wine with Wini events are free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

To receive the free Zoom link for this event, sign-up

here: https://forms.gle/c34fUXbvrMVj17s46



On February 26, 2022, the Company returns to Unity Temple for two shows, featuring a new staging of the acclaimed 2020 work, Light in Winter. Light in Winter features live music performed by Renee Baker's Chicago Modern Orchestra Project.



Spring 2022 events will include the annual Spring Open Rehearsal in March, and a shared concert at Hamilton Park in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, with Banks Performance Project in May. Details about our Spring 2022 season will be released in January.



Summary of Events, Dates, & Links:



Thursday, August 26 at 7:30pm Dance for Life

Tickets are FREE

More info: chicagodancersunited.org/events



Friday, October 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 2 at 7:30pm

When day comes & other dances

Tickets: $35, general admission / $24 kids ages 6 to 18

Link: https://winifredhaun.ticketleap.com/when-day-comes/



Friday, October 22 at 6:00pm

Wine with Wine, featuring When day comes

FREE on Zoom

Sign-up Link: https://forms.gle/c34fUXbvrMVj17s46



Saturday, February 26 at 5:30pm and 8:00pm

Unity Temple Dance Series

Light in Winter: Dance & Music at Unity Temple

Ticket Info & Link: available soon



More info can be found on the Company's website: www.WinifredHaun.org