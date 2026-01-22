Tickets for THE GREAT GATSBY Go on Sale Tomorrow in Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago has announced that single tickets for the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY will go on sale Friday, January 23.

The production will play a limited two-week engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, located at 151 West Randolph Street, from April 21 through May 3.

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, THE GREAT GATSBY is set in the Roaring Twenties and follows the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby as he pursues a reunion with his former love, Daisy Buchanan. The stage adaptation brings Fitzgerald’s story to the musical theatre for the first time, combining a jazz- and pop-infused score with large-scale production design.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. Direction is by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Dominique Kelley. The design team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began performances in March 2024 at the Broadway Theatre, following a record-breaking world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The musical has received multiple honors, including the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design.