Photos: First Look at THE OUTSIDER at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater’s first production of its 2026 season, The Outsider, written by Paul Slade Smith and directed by Scott Westerman, is now playing through February 22. Get a first look at photos here!

When the sitting governor gets kicked out of office for, you guessed it, corruption, it’s time for someone new to take the throne… uh...the role. And the polls are in, it's time for an outsider. Enter bumbling brainiac Ned Newley. With bright ideas and hope in his eyes, he’s the perfect candidate - on paper. It will take a team of dedicated pollsters, campaign coordinators and more notecards than one can count, to turn him into a poised politician who can expertly avoid questions like it's his job. This knee-slappingly hilarious play will have the audience reaching across the aisle to share a laugh. Audiences may even find a renewed sense of hope for politics…okay maybe not… but they'll at least enjoy an absolutely hysterical and highly entertaining break from the news.

The cast of The Outsider includes, in alphabetical order, Andrew Bosworth, Sara DiPasquale, Kenneth D. Johnson, Michael Morrow, Melody Rowland, William Ryder, Jenna Steege, with understudies Sam Fain, Stanley King, Megan Kueter, Sean Price, and Amy Yulish.

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska



Jenna Steege, William Ryder, Sara DiPasquale, Kenneth D. Johnson, Michael Morrow, Melody Rowland and Andrew Bosworth



Jenna Steege, Andrew Bosworth and Melody Rowland



Sara DiPasquale, William Ryder, Jenna Steege and Kenneth D. Johnson



Andrew Bosworth and Melody Rowland



Michael Morrow, Andrew Bosworth and Melody Rowland



William Ryder and Kenneth D. Johnson



William Ryder



Michael Morrow, Andrew Bosworth, Melody Rowland, William Ryder and Jenna Steege