Stephen Wallem Joins Porchlight Music Theatre's FOLLIES In Concert At Studebaker Theater

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that Chicago theatre veteran and television actor Stephen Wallem will join the cast of its Porchlight in Concert production of FOLLIES as Buddy Plummer. Wallem replaces previously announced cast member Alexander Gemignani, who withdrew due to a scheduling conflict.

The staged concert production of FOLLIES, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, will be presented Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Studebaker Theater, located at 410 South Michigan Avenue.

Wallem joins a cast that includes Michelle Duffy as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Angela Ingersoll as Sally Plummer, and Anthony Rapp as Benjamin Stone. The concert is directed by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber, with music direction by Linda Madonia.

Additional cast members include Anastasia Arnold, Dale Benson, John Cardone, John Concepcion, Teagan Earley, Felicia P. Fields, James Harms, Beck Hokanson, Cecilia Iole, Will Koski, John Marshall Jr., Susie McMonagle, Lauren Miller, Mary Robin Roth, Genevieve Thiers, Sybyl Walker, and Honey West.

The creative team includes assistant director Brenda Didier, lighting designer Eric Watkins, sound designer Matthew R. Chase, projections designer Liviu Pasare, production stage manager Bill Walters, assistant stage manager Drew Donnelly, and production supervisor Frank Rose.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, FOLLIES is set at a reunion of former showgirls from the Weismann Follies, held on the eve of their former theater’s demolition. The musical explores themes of memory, regret, and lost opportunity through a score that includes “I’m Still Here,” “Broadway Baby,” and “Losing My Mind.”

Single tickets for the concert are reserved seating and range from $104.50 to $159.50. Tickets are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org, by phone through the Studebaker Theater box office at 312-753-3210, or in person at the theater box office.

As part of its Hobbyist programming, Porchlight will also offer a four-week virtual class titled The Creation and History of Follies, led by Jeff Award winner Christopher Pazdernik, running March 28 through April 18.