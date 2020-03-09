WHO'S LIVE ANYWAY? is Coming Back to the UIS Performing Arts Center

NiteLite and University of Illinois Springfield will present

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Saturday, October 10 at 8 PM Sangamon Auditorium. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.





Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am and to our Email Club beginning Thursday, March 12th at 10 am; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.





All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.



For more information on Whose Live Anyway?, visit whoselive.com or UISpac.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 am.

Tickets available online at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160

for $69, $55, $45, and $35.





