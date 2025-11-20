Voctave Returns to the MAC With IT FEELS LIKE CHRISTMAS Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The popular a cappella group Voctave will return to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) as part of their “It Feels Like Christmas” tour at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14. The concert will feature festive favorites including “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame,” and more. This program is perfect for audiences of all ages.



Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group hailing from Central Florida, known for their intricate and captivating vocal arrangements. Founded in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, Voctave brings together a rich tapestry of musical backgrounds. Voctave is perhaps best known from their viral YouTube performances of Disney medleys.



The voices of Voctave currently include E. J. Cardona (tenor), Tiffany Coburn (soprano), Ashley Espinoza (alto/soprano), John Hannigan (baritone), Karl Hudson (bass), Chrystal Johnson (alto), Kate Lott (soprano), Drew Ochoa (tenor), Jamey Ray (tenor/arranger), Kurt von Schmittou (baritone) and Sarah Whittemore (alto). Music director is Bradley Roberts.



Voctave's discography features multiple #1 songs and 12 albums on platforms including iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. With more than 200 million views across social media platforms, Voctave has have performed globally and contributed to numerous recordings and has collaborated with a host of Dove, American Music and GRAMMY Award winners.