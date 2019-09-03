Visión Latino Theatre Company And Jedlicka Performing Arts Center Announce IN THE HEIGHTS Cast And Creatives

Visión Latino Theatre Company and Jedlicka Performing Arts Center (JPAC) have partnered to bring the hit Musical In The Heights to their upcoming season. Both companies decided to partner to bring this important story of family, struggle, celebration, and perseverance to the community of Cicero and Chicagoland. Performances of In The Heights will be held at JPAC (3801 S Central Ave.)

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights Neighborhood, a community on the brink of changes, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. The musical, written by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tony Award winner and creator of Hamilton, is based off of the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. In the Heights is the winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

Vision Latino Theatre Company and Jedlicka Performing Arts Center felt inspired to come together to create their own production of the show with a cast that focuses on the Latinx community in Chicago and the surrounding area. They are excited to announce their full cast and production crew list, which can be found online at https://www.visionlatino.com/

The creative team for this production includes: Lin-Manuel Miranda, music and lyrics; Quiara Alegría Hudes, book author; Xavier Custudio, Artistic Director of Vision Latino/Director; Brian James Polak, Artistic Director of Jedlicka; Yariana Baralt Torres, Coreopgrapher; Michael Gibson, Music Director. Additional creative team members include: Samantha Nieves, Production Manager of Jedlicka; Flavia Pallozzi, Assistant Director; Lauren Davis, Stage Manager; Nicholas James Schwartz, Scenic Designer/Technical Director; Elle Erickson, Costume Designer; Benjamin Carne, Lighting Designer; Robert Hornbostel, Sound Designer/Sound Engineer.

Members of the cast include; Arik Vega (Usnavi), Jocelyn Sanchez (Nina Rosario), Johnny Garcia (Kevin Rosario), Ana Santos-Sanchez (Camila Rosario), Michael Fosha (Benny), Andreece Nikudinovski (Vanessa), Joshua Zambrano (Sonny), Yolanda Treece (Abuela Claudia), Yajaira Custodio (Daniela), Daniela Martinez (Carla), Maria Blanco (Graffiti Pete), Santos DeNova (Piragua Guy). Ensemble: Victor Manuel Lopez, Gabriella Fernandez, Amy Delgado, Timothy Avant, Aiszah Maria Rangel, Wesly Anthony Clerge, Morgan Montesions, and Amara Gonzalez.

In The Heights runs from October 5th - October 27th with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets go on sale August 19 for $25 and can be purchased online at https://www.jpactheatre.com/ or in person located at The Jedlicka Performing Arts Center at 3801 S. Central Ave. Cicero, Il 60804 The production will be hosting Press Night on Monday, October 7th for members of the media to come view the performance.





