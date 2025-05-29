Visceral Encore's ELEMENTAL To Be Presented At Ann Barzel Theater In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Visceral Dance Chicago will present Elemental, a compelling new performance by Visceral Encore, the company’s performance group for dancers aged 35 and older. The production will run for two performances only: Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, June 8 at 5:00 PM at the Ann Barzel Theater (3121 N. Rockwell St, Chicago).

In an art form often centered around youth, Elemental offers a striking counterpoint—showcasing mature dancers who bring a lifetime of artistry and experience to the stage. Now in its second season, the Encore program creates space for dancers to reconnect with their creative voice through rigorous, contemporary choreography and full-scale performance opportunities.

Directed by Michelle Meltzer and Braeden Barnes, Elemental features choreography by Meltzer, Barnes, Laura Mendes, and Nick Pupillo, Founder and Artistic Director of Visceral Dance. The piece explores the physical and emotional forces that shape our lives—from natural landscapes to personal transformation—through the lens of embodied experience.

Unlike most adult dance programs that focus on class-based training, Visceral Encore culminates in public performances, positioning adult dancers as creators and performers, not just students. The program has been recognized by Dance Magazine for its bold redefinition of who belongs on stage.

The upcoming performances will also feature a donation bar before and after the show, inviting audience members to raise a glass in celebration of creative expression at every age.

Tickets and more information are available at: visceraldance.com/performances

To learn more about the Encore program: visceraldance.com/encore

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 24% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds