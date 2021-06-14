Violet Surprise Theatre presents SAPPHFEST: PRIDE OFF INTO THE SUNSET.

In keeping with its mission to present new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, trans folx, and non-binary folx, Violet Surprise Theatre's seventh and final virtual variety show is teeming (and streaming) with audacity and authenticity, visibility and inclusivity.

Because why go out with a bang when you can come out with one?

SapphFest: Pride Off Into the Sunset will be presented online Wednesday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. Central. Tickets are $5 and are available via EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-pride-off-into-the-sunset-tickets-159534825959

Since coming out in 2019, Violet Surprise Theatre has produced three 10-minute play festivals and seven virtual variety shows. Currently they are developing The Icon Project, a collaborative creation honoring queer historical figures.