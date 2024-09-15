Video: Verdi's RIGOLETTO at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening Chicago’s cultural season with a vengeance, Verdi’s psychological thriller Rigoletto returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago through October 6, 2024. Check out video footage from the production here!

Music Director Enrique Mazzola kicks off Lyric’s 70th season with this production. The much-acclaimed Verdian conducts the legendary score with instantly recognizable highlights like the Duke’s "La donna è mobile" and Gilda’s ecstatic "Caro nome." Rigoletto’s timeless tale of passion, revenge, and obsession is on spectacular display in director Mary Birnbaum’s Lyric debut.

The trio at the center of Rigoletto is anchored by three captivating voices: Javier Camarena and Mané Galoyan, who each make their highly anticipated Lyric debuts, and returning star Igor Golovatenko. The production also stars Lyric favorites Soloman Howard and Zoie Reams.

