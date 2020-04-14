Victory Gardens Cancels Final Show Of Season; FUN HOME Stream Planned

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Victory Gardens Theater announces the cancellation of Right To Be Forgotten by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by Devon de Mayo. Right To Be Forgotten, scheduled to play May 29 - June 28, 2020, was the planned conclusion of the theater's 45th Season.

Victory Gardens will be reaching out to ticketholders by phone within the next week to discuss options.

Victory Gardens will be offering a 2-week streaming run of its critically acclaimed production of Fun Home from 2017. Details about the online run will be available soon. The IGNITION Festival of New Plays will return this summer.

Details about Fun Home, IGNITION and the 2020-2021 Season will be available soon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You