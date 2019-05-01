VIDEO: Get A First Look At Lyric Opera's WEST SIDE STORY

Lyric's coproduction of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story opens next month and features Broadway star Corey Cott as Tony and rising star Mikaela Bennett as Maria.

Additional lead casting includes Brett Thiele (Riff),Amanda Castro (Anita), Manuel Stark Santos (Bernardo), and Adam Soniak (Action). Performances run May 3 - June 2, 2019 (press opening May 4) at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets are on sale now starting at $26 and can be purchased at lyricopera.org or by calling 312-827-5600.

With a cast of nearly 100 artists and musicians, Lyric's coproduction brings a new energy and scale to West Side Story, which transports the story of Romeo and Juliet to the backstreets of New York and features iconic songs "Tonight," "America," "I Feel Pretty," "Maria" and more. Staged by internationally acclaimed opera and theater director Francesca Zambello, the production features members of the Lyric Opera Chorus and Orchestra conducted byJames Lowe.

West Side Story features the original choreography by Jerome Robbins, recreated for Lyric by Julio Monge. Set designs are by Peter J. Davison, with costumes designed by Jessica Jahn and lighting designed byMark McCullough. Mark Grey is sound designer and Michael Black is chorus master.





