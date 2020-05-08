VHHS Backlight Theatre Company Presents CLUE In Quarantine Benefiting The Actors Fund

VHHS was set to perform Clue in front of a live audience but when the quarantine began the rehearsals stopped. But the show must go on! With special permission from Broadway publishing, VHHS's Backlight Theatre will be presenting a radio play version of Clue.

Featuring voices and music recorded from the homes of our ensemble, this special recording will be available for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Friday, May 15th. To receive an exclusive link to the stream, tickets can be purchased on the webstore. You will be able to experience this as much as you want for 24 hours!

For every ticket purchased, all proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund helping theatre professionals who are currently out of work.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. Based on the popular board game and adapted from the cult classic film, Clue is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You