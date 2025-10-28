 tracker
UrbanBroadwayTheatre to Present MIKE SCROOGE - A West Side Holiday Remix

Performance Dates: December 12, 13, 14, 2025.

By: Oct. 28, 2025
UrbanBroadwayTheatre to Present MIKE SCROOGE - A West Side Holiday Remix Image
UrbanBroadwayTheatre will present its third annual holiday production, Mika Scrooge-a bold, emotionally resonant remix of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, reimagined through music, memory, and modern resilience.

This original stage work centers on Mika, a guarded music producer who broadcasts through grief and ghostly visitations. When three unexpected guests crash her midnight show, Mika must confront the silence she's been spinning and find her way back to forgiveness, community, and self.

"Ghosts don't knock. They remix." Mika Scrooge invites audiences into a world where healing is loud, messy, and full of bass.



