UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Event Updates Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

The UIS Performing Arts Center is adjusting operations as follows in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the latest information from Illinois Governor Pritzker, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), and guidance from University leadership, the University of Illinois Performing Arts Center is ceasing all public events until further notice. This includes events in both Sangamon Auditorium and the UIS Studio Theatre. A complete list of events affected is listed below.

Events currently affected:

* March 12 - Ron White - POSTPONED

* March 13: Josh Turner - POSTPONED

* March 16: Judy Moody & Stink (Class Acts) - CANCELED

* March 17: The Diary of Anne Frank (Class Acts) - CANCELED

* March 20: LOL Comedy with Kevin McCaffrey - CANCELED

* March 21: Illinois Symphony Orchestra Spring Celebration - CANCELED

* March 21: UIS Music Faculty Recital with Christopher Raymond - CANCELED

* March 27: UIS Music Faculty Recital with Evan Clark - CANCELED

* March 31: All City Music Festival - CANCELED

* April 10: The Color Purple Pre-show Dinner - CANCELED

* April 10: The Color Purple - POSTPONED

* April 16: MasterChef Junior Live! - POSTPONED

* April 16 - 25: UIS Theatre Twelfth Night - CANCELED

* April 17: That Golden Girls Show - CANCELED

* April 23: Illinois Symphony Orchestra School Matinee (Class Acts) - CANCELED

* April 24: UIS Band Concert - CANCELED

* April 28: Riverdance - POSTPONED

* April 29: LOL Comedy with Adam Burke - CANCELED

* April 30: UIS Music Jazz Café - CANCELED



All events on May 1 and after: - TO BE DETERMINED.

Please continue to visit https://uispac.com/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-updates for up-to-date information.

Ticket Sales / Refunds:

* Refunds will automatically be issued for all CANCELED events. You do not need to call the UIS Ticket Office to ask for a refund, you will receive your refund via the same payment method that you used to purchase within 10 business days.

* Tickets will remain valid for POSTPONED events and patrons should hold on to their tickets as they will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date. Patrons desiring refunds should contact the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

* Patrons that have tickets to the CANCELED Illinois Symphony Orchestra's Spring Celebration event on March 21st should contact the ISO at (217) 522-2838 ext. 10 for refund/donation options.





