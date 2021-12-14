Two Goodman Theatre Partnerships Bring A CHRISTMAS CAROL Into The Chicago Community

Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol, "the greatest seasonal story of all" (Chicago Tribune), is back on stage for its 44th annual production in the heart of the Chicago Loop following a year of suspended live performances. This year, the theater extends the magic of the holiday classic to those unable to attend in-person, and into homes across Chicagoland, in two unique partnerships.

Young patients hospitalized during the Christmas season and their families at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago will be treated to unlimited viewing of a recent video capture of the 2021 production of A Christmas Carol-featuring Larry Yando as Scrooge leading a cast of 31. The video of Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol streams from the hospital's closed circuit TV to 300 inpatients. The special viewing begins December 20 and continues through Christmas Day, December 25. "During the holiday season, our Children's Services staff work tirelessly to create joyful moments for patients and families that allow them to practice old traditions and welcome new ones. One of the ways we will do that this year is through a partnership with Goodman Theatre," said Rebecca Meyers, Manager of Children's Services at Lurie Children's Hospital. "This will be incredibly meaningful to our patients and families and allow them to take a small break from their medical care to watch a treasured classic.

In addition, Chicago's WBEZ 91.5 and Vocalo will air A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play on Christmas Eve (December 24 at 3pm) and Christmas Day (December 25 at 10am) so audiences can once again experience the Goodman's iconic tradition at home. Co-adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus (who directs this year's live production) and starring Larry Yando as Ebenezer Scrooge, the Goodman recreated its annual production of Charles Dickens' classic especially for audio consumption-voiced by an all-Chicago cast of 19 and featuring the show's signature soundscape. Last year, this audio streaming version drew more than 150,000 listeners, from more than 50 countries, who experienced the production online as well as on-air, in an unprecedented partnership with Chicago Public Radio WBEZ and Vocalo. "It's such an honor for WBEZ to share the audio production of A Christmas Carol again this year. Listeners will create their own scenes, places and faces using their imaginations as they are transported into the story," said Israel Smith, WBEZ's Managing Director of Programming.

Now in its fifth decade, nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol-hailed as "the crown jewel of the holiday season" (Daily Herald)-Charles Dickens' "beautiful, timeless message of generosity's triumph over greed" (Chicago Tribune). Businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption in a tale that "tugs at the heartstrings" (Theatermania). A Christmas Carol continues performances at Goodman Theatre through December 31. Tickets ($25 - $141; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by phone at 312.443.3800. Visit the website for performance dates/times.