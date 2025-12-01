Trap Door Theatre To Present GREEN CORRIDORS by Natalka Vorozhbyt

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trap Door Theatre will begin its mainstage work of their 32nd season with a production of Ukrainian Playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's Green Corridors, directed by Kay Martinovich. Green Corridors will play January 15 – February 21, 2026 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

The cast includes Marzena Bukowska, Dan Cobbler, Jen Conner, Nicole Garneau, Emma Mansfield, Manuela Rentea, Gus Thomas, and James Wheeler.

Using elements of absurdity and black humor, Green Corridors is a poetic, harrowing journey through a world fractured by war. Ukrainian playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's deeply human storytelling, brought to life by Kay Martinovich, invites us to bear witness to displacement, resistance, and the echoing pain of conflict and offers a poignant and urgent reflection on displacement, survival, and identity.

The production team includes Merje Veski (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Richard Norwood (Lighting Design), Dan Poppen (Sound Design), Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Zsofia Otvos (Make Up Designer), Jonathan Quigley (Projection Design), Eileen Vorbach (Assistant Director), Sam Bliss (Assistant Director), Cat Evans (Intimacy Coordinator), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Michal Janicki (Graphic Design), and Gina Cioffi, Hannah Hammel, David Lovejoy and Hannah Silverman (Understudies).

Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494. Press is encouraged to join on opening night, Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8:00 pm.