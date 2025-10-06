Trap Door Theatre to Present A DEVIL COMES TO TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trap Door Theatre will continue its 32nd season this fall with A Devil Comes to Town, a darkly funny and provocative new adaptation of the novel by Paolo Maurensig, adapted and directed by Jeremy Ohringer. The production will run November 6–22, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, located at 1655 W. Cortland St. in Chicago.

In a small town where every resident dreams of literary greatness, a mysterious publisher’s arrival upends the community’s quiet ambitions. What begins as a creative awakening soon spirals into chaos as competition and vanity take hold—revealing just how easily art can turn to obsession.

Ohringer’s adaptation brings Maurensig’s allegorical tale to the stage with a sharp contemporary lens, blending absurd humor and unsettling intensity. The result is an eerie and imaginative exploration of ego, creation, and the price of inspiration.

The ensemble cast includes Dinah Berkeley (they/them), Juliet Kang Huneke (she/they), Shail Modi (he/him), Lydia Moss (she/her), and Y’vonne Rose Smith (she/her)—all appearing as the enigmatic figure of Father Cornelius.

A Devil Comes to Town is adapted and directed by Jeremy Ohringer, based on the novel by Paolo Maurensig.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with an opening night press performance on Thursday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available at trapdoortheatre.com or by phone at (773) 384-0494. Special group rates are available by emailing boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com.