Trap Door Theatre to Present THE CUTTLEFISH in Chicago This March

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trap Door Theatre is thrilled to continue its mainstage work of their 32nd season with a production of Trap Door's favoritePlaywright Stanislaw Witkiewicz's The Cuttlefish, or the Hyrcanian Worldview, directed by and starring Nicole Wiesner. The Cuttlefish will play March 19 – April 25, 2026 at Trap Door Theatre.

Part philosophical farce, part surreal fever dream—Witkiewicz's The Cuttlefish, or the Hyrcanian Worldview is a razor-sharp satire of art under pressure. In a world where creativity is consumed by control and individuality is crushed beneath the weight of conformity, an artist spirals into crisis—torn between integrity and survival, freedom and obedience. Witkiewicz exposes the seductive dance between artist and authority, where every act of creation risks becoming an act of submission.

Decades ahead of its time, this anarchic comedy lays bare the modern artist's impossible choice: stay true to your vision, or surrender it for comfort and applause.

Cast (in alphabetical order): Venice Averyheart (Grumpus/Mother), David Lovejoy (King Hyrcan IV), Keith Surney (Statue of Alice d'Or), Gus Thomas (Ella), and Nicole Wiesner (Paweł Rockoffer).