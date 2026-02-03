The Second City Unveils Cast And Creative Team For 114th Mainstage Revue

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world’s most influential name in live comedy, The Second City, has announced the cast and creative team for its 114th Mainstage revue.

Returning to the Mainstage is audience favorite Bill Letz, joined by Second City e.t.c. alum Eddie Mujica, Second City Touring Company alums Preston Parker, Cat McDonnell, and Zoe McKee, and Yazmin Ramos, a member of the inaugural Second City New York ensemble.

Mainstage and e.t.c. alum Carisa Barreca leads the team as director, alongside Stage Manager Devonte E. Washington and Musical Director/Sound Designer/Composer Ryan Miera.

In the time-honored tradition of The Second City, audiences are invited into the creative process. For a limited time, a brand-new revue is developed live onstage, offering a rare look at the comedic heartbeat of the theater. Shaped by audience energy and inspiration, scenes, songs, and characters are created in real time, offering an inside look at how comedy has always been made on the same stage that has launched generations of iconic performers.

The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Elizabeth Howard (Executive Producer), Jen Ellison (VP, Creative), Jeremy Smith (General Manager), Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages) and Paige Mackey (Producer).

The Second City’s 114th Mainstage Revue plays Tuesday - Thursday 8pm, Friday - Sunday 7pm and Fridays and Saturdays 10pm. Located at 1616 N. Wells St., Chicago. Tickets, starting at $40, are available at The Second City Box Office, by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.