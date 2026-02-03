SOUNDS LIKE A PLAN! Returns To Chicago At The Newport Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SOUNDS LIKE A PLAN! will return to Chicago with a live performance on March 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newport Theater, located at 956 W. Newport Avenue. The 90-minute show will feature music-themed trivia and audio games, with opportunities for audience participation and prizes.

Hosted by musical comedian Plucky Rosenthal alongside comedian Alexandra Tsarpalas, the show centers on a rotating panel of comedians competing in a series of music-based challenges. The format combines game-show mechanics with live comedy and interactive elements.

The March 6 panel will include musical comedian Casey Brown, stand-up comic Amy Sumpter, and cabaret artist The Sierra White.

Tickets range from $15 to $20. The show includes a short intermission. For venue information, audiences may contact the Newport Theater at (773) 270-3440 or via email at newporttheater@gmail.com.