Photos: Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More in HOLIDAY at Goodman Theatre

You can now get a first look at photos of Robert Falls’ production of Holiday at Goodman Theatre. This brand-new work by Richard Greenberg, the late Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright, is based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic play that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.

In Holiday, matters of the heart are a family affair in the wealthy world of the Upper East Side Setons—including patriarch Edward (Jordan Lage), sisters Julia (Molly Griggs) and Linda (Bryce Gangel) and brother Ned (Wesley Taylor). Enter Johnny Case (Luigi Sottile), a romantic prospect from a decidedly different background—and privilege, class and personal fulfillment are thrown into sharp relief asking the eternal question: work to live or live to work?

The cast also includes Rammel Chan (Walter), Christiana Clark (Nikka Washburn), Alejandra Escalante (Laura Cram), Jessie Fisher (Susan Feld) and Erik Hellman (Seton Cram).