TimeLine Hosts STEP INTO TIMELINE: BACK TO OUR FUTURE Gala Celebration

Step Into TimeLine: Back to Our Future, the company's biggest fundraiser of the year, will be live on YouTube.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Twenty-four years of drama, laughter, and love.
Eighty-two riveting stories linking past, present, and future.
One night to celebrate it all.

Don't miss Step Into TimeLine: Back to Our Future-TimeLine Theatre Company's first-ever virtual gala and a celebration unlike anything seen from the company before-streaming online on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

Step Into TimeLine: Back to Our Future, the company's biggest fundraiser of the year, will be LIVE on YouTube and FREE to enjoy. Bear witness as TimeLine goes Back to Our Future to relive memorable moments and game changers, explore the artistry on stage and back stage, and remember the programs that made a difference-even as the company looks ahead to new adventures.

Wardell Julius Clark, the actor, director, activist, TimeLine Company Member and Board Member, and Newcity's 2020 "Player of the Moment," is the host of this fun, fast-paced evening. Chicago theater fans can look forward to interviews with artists, never-before-seen clips of past productions, behind-the-scenes footage, live appearances, interactive opportunities, music performances including a special sing-a-long video, and much more.

Step Into TimeLine: Back to Our Future will originate on the set of Kill Move Paradise, one year to the day since the Jeff Award-winning production was shut down due to Covid-19.

Everyone is invited to watch Step Into TimeLine from the comfort of their home for FREE plus there are several ways to support TimeLine-and enjoy additional perks-before and during the event.

Running time is approximately one hour. All net proceeds support the mission and programs of TimeLine Theatre. Register now at timelinetheatre.com/back-to-our-future to receive the YouTube link in advance, plus other exclusive pre-event details.


