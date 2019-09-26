Tim McArthur Performs At Chicago's Drew's On Halsted For Two Nights Only

Direct from London and Feinstein's 54 New York, and for two nights only, one of Britain's greatest exports, West End musical theatre actor and international cabaret artist Tim McArthur will bring his one-man show to Drew's on Halsted. He will recount his life journey from coming out to establishing a career in British theater that includes performing, directing and producing. An evening of stories and fun delivered with humor and panache in Tim's proper improper British style. This will mark Tim's debut at Drews on Halsted with two special shows on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. There is a $15 cover charge with a $15 food/drink minimum. Show time is 8:30pm. Reservations are highly suggested for this special event by calling 773-244-9191 or visit DrewsonHalsted.com. Drew's is located at 3201 North Halsted, Chicago. Joining Tim will be his musical director David Zizic who played for Tim when he performed at Pride Films and Plays in Chicago in March.

With a multi-faceted career in show business (vocalist-actor-director-comedian-radio host) Tim has performed his one man show at New York's Feinstein's 54 and Don't Tell Mama, London's Pizza On the Park, Jermyn Street Theatre, The Purcell Room, Norden Farm Maidenhead, Upstairs at the Gatehouse, New End Theatre, London's Pride Mainstage and the Canal Café, and the New Space Theatre in Cape Town. Tim was the first international artist to play the Theatre Lounge Café in Kuala Lumpur. He recently released his debut album "Don't Be Anything Less," a celebration of some of his favorite songs from the musical theater. Tim also is co-host of the radio program The Curtain Up Show on 104.4 FM in London. He has also appeared on the BBC Radio London, BBC Radio 5 Live and TheatreRadio.

Tim has a well- known shy and retiring alter ego Sister Mary McArthur. His appearances include The Comedy Store, Graham Norton BBC1, Opened the New Space Theatre in Cape Town, Don't Tell Mama New York, came fifth in West End Eurovision in 2010, Elton John's Party, Natural Voices at Leicester Square Theatre and hosted the Pride stage in Leicester Square for 2 years

Acting credits include Bathhouse The Musical (Above The Stag Theatre), Assassins (The Pleasance), In Gay Company (RADA), Forever Plaid (UK Tour), Joseph, South Pacific and Godspell. Tim has played Dame for several seasons in Hereford and Hastings. Tim also directs in many London theaters and his sitcom is currently in development

You will not want to miss Tim McArthur's special Chicago performances so make your reservations as soon as possible. You Can also visit TimMcarthur.com and DrewsOnHalsted.com for more information.

Russ Goeltenbodt, as Entertainment Director for Drew's on Halsted, has brought back a supper club experience that had all but disappeared from the Chicago scene. Each month, with ever growing audiences, Russ has invited special musical guest performers, giving artists a chance to showcase their art and restaurant goers the opportunity to see and hear Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gem's. Moving forward, Russ will be booking more exciting entertainers in the coming months.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try. And they have now added the weekly Cabaret Nights to their menu.





