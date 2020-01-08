Tickets for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre Will Go On Sale January 10

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will go on sale January 10, 2020. ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will play Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) for a limited 5-week engagement April 14 through May 17, 2020.

Once Upon A Time... Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when - oh, baby baby! - a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? Set to the songs of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop herself, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesdays at 7:30PM

Wednesdays at 7:30PM (added 2PM performance on May 6 & 13; April 29 performance will begin at 6PM)

Thursdays at 7:30PM

Fridays at 7:30PM

Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM

Sundays at 2PM & 7:30PM (no 7:30PM performance on May 10 & 17)

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will go on sale on January 10, 2020 and range in price from $33-$110 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

For more information on ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, visit OneMoreTimeMusical.com and @OneMoreTimeBway on Instagram and Twitter.





