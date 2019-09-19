Third Eye Theatre Ensemble Announces The Midwest Premiere Of DARKLING By Stefan Weisman

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble is proud to celebrate their sixth season with the midwestern premiere of Stefan Weisman and Anna Rabinowitz's Darkling at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, October 11th - October 27th. Darkling explores the story of Anna-a present-day Jewish American woman piecing together her heritage as a descendant of the Holocaust. When Anna's father passes, he leaves behind a small box of mementos and photographs, and a long list of unasked and unanswered questions.



Written by the same composer who brought us The Scarlet Ibis, Stefan Weisman's music has been described by the New York Times as "personal, moody, and skillfully wrought." Librettist Anna Rabinowitz creates a haunting tapestry of text with a libretto directly pulled from her book-length acrostic poem of the same name. Told through a combination of projections, spoken text, and song, Darkling immerses us into Anna's thoughts as she struggles to connect the fragments of her own history.



Music direction is by Jason Carlson and staging direction is by Susan Padveen. Design staff includes Mariah Pendleton (set), Ben White (lighting), Jeff Award Winner Beth Laske-Miller (costumes), Mary Lutz Govertsen (props designer), Sheryl Williams (choreographer), Jessica Siletzky (assistant director), and Shelby Krarup* (stage management). The opera will be performed with a string quartet, conducted by Gregory Tufts.



The cast includes Caitleen Kahn, Hillary Esqueda, Evita Trembley, Ilana Goldstein, Stan DeCwikiel, Steven Michael Patrick, Brandon Sokol, Jonathan Wilson, Elijah Newman, Haley Crowley, Teresa C. Elj, Jared Sheldon, Nat Kier, and Kendal Romero.



As part of Third Eye's mission to advocate for human rights and social justice, Third Eye hopes to partner with a local Jewish organization. For every ticket purchased, Third Eye will donate $1 to this organization.



Tickets can be purchased at www.thirdeyete.com. General admission tickets are $35, senior tickets are $30, and student tickets are $30 with a student id. For press inquiries or reservations, email Rena Ahmed at info@thirdeyete.com.

*indicates ensemble member





