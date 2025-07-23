Theo Unique Cabaret Theatre Names Carolyn Brady New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has appointed Carolyn Brady as its new Managing Director. A dedicated professional Chicago artist, Brady comes to the position with a familiarity to Theo having recently served as Music Director on multiple Jeff-Award winning and nominated productions including The Secret Garden and Sondheim Tribute Revue. She also served as Music Director on the successful extended summer production of Diana. Brady's work has also been celebrated at Drury Lane, Marriott Theatre, Steppenwolf and Porchlight Music Theatre.

Board President Stephanie Servos comments: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to officially welcome Carolyn Brady as our new Managing Director. Carolyn is a formidable presence in Chicago's theater community and someone who brings exceptional leadership and institutional knowledge to Theo. Her years of dedication to our organization, alongside our late founder Fred Anzevino, have earned the trust of our staff, donors, and audiences alike. Her passion for our mission and her commitment to honoring Fred's legacy make her the right person for this moment in Theo's journey. We are excited for what lies ahead."

"I'm honored to join this next chapter of Theo's journey. Chicago's intimate storefront theatre scene is an important part of what shaped me as an artist," comments Brady. "Theo's reputation as an incubator of young talent, for quality storytelling, exceptional voices and movement, and re-imagining musicals in an intimate environment is an important legacy left by Fred Anzevino and the artists he has brought into the fold over these last 28 years. I am thrilled to roll up my sleeves and go to work with the Board and Staff to ensure an inclusive and diverse environment which celebrates the artists in our beautiful city and uplifts and challenges our minds and hearts to see each other more clearly and fairly. I am committed to the future growth and success of Theo, ensuring we cement it's place as an important cornerstone of the Chicago theatre landscape for the long-term future."

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre completed its 2024-2025 season on July 20, 2025 with the two-week extension of Diana. The 2025-2026 season will begin in September with the celebrated new musical TLDR; Thelma and Louise; Dyke Remix, followed by the Tony award-winning comedy Urinetown running through the holiday season. Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins will hit the stage in March, 2026, with the classic Damn Yankees concluding the season running May through July, 2026. Subscriptions are currently on sale and single tickets will be available in August. Learn more at theo-u.com.

ABOUT CAROLYN BRADY

Carolyn Brady maintains a private voice studio of students and clients who sing a multitude of styles around the country and world, both virtually online and in Chicago. Clients appear/ed in the current cast of & Juliet on Broadway, the Broadway Cast of Book of Mormon, Broadway in Chicago Book of Mormon, National Tour Mean Girls, National Tour The Prom, National Tour School of Rock, NBC's The Voice, Walt Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Drury Lane, Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Music Theatre Works, BOHO, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, American Blues, House Theatre, Metropolis, the Southwest Indiana Symphony, Chicago Opera Theatre. A multi-Jeff-nominated music director for professional theatre at institutions such as Drury Lane Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Porchlight, Steppenwolf, & Theo, Carolyn is a proud member of the Chicago Federation of Musicians Union. Formerly, she served as Voice Faculty, Music Theory, Music Director in the Theater Conservatory of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, Adjunct Professor of Voice and Musicianship at Loyola University Chicago and she taught Applied Voice, Opera Workshop, and University Chorale in the Music Department at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

After training for her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with a Minor in Theatre (Illinois State University) and Master of Music in Vocal Performance (Roosevelt University), Carolyn has performed in the opera, musical theatre, and concert genres. Select credits include: Grant Park Symphony Chorus (Soprano & Alto), Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, the soprano soloist in Mendelssohn's Elijah (First Unitarian of Chicago), the Brahms Liebeslieder, Giovanna in Rigoletto and La Maetressa in Suor Angelica (Intimate Opera), Penelope Pennywise in Urinetown (Chicago Tribune's Kerry Reid called her a "standout" in 2011), Ella in Mack & Mabel, Miss Scatcherd/ Lady Ingraham in Jane Eyre (both Jeff Recommended) and Ensemble in Harry Connick Jr.'s Thou Shalt Not (all Circle Theatre), Miss Segstrom in A Little Night Music (Porchlight), Micaeala & Mercedes in Carmen (Vocal Arts Group), Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd (Effective Theatre), and First Lady in The Magic Flute (Brevard Music Center). While studying in the Opera Apprentice Program at Brevard Music Center in North Carolina, she coordinated a recital, An Afternoon of Opera, for patrons of the festival. She has presented numerous masterclasses, cabaret, recitals, and concerts: Ben Vereen Masterclass, Muscatine Iowa Symphony, Davenport's Piano Bar, Moraine Valley and North Central Cabaret Series, Peoria Opera Guild, Intimate Opera, Illinois State University, Morgan Park Sunshine Club and was honored to be invited to sing for then Lt. Governor Quinn of Illinois for his inauguration.

Music Direction credits include the 2023 & 2024 Equity Jeff Awards, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW (Porchlight Music Theatre), Diana (Midwest Première), The Secret Garden (Jeff Nom.) and Sondheim Tribute Revue (Jeff Nom.) (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre), Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play (Marriott Theatre), How to Lobster (Steppenwolf Lookout Series), Beautiful, Cinderella, Shrek, A Chorus Line (Jeff Nom for Music Direction), and A Christmas Carol (Drury Lane), the Jeff-Nominated Bullets Over Broadway (Night Blue), The Wedding Singer, the Jeff-Nominated The Who's Tommy (named one of the Best of Chicago Theatre 2009 in the Chicago Sun Times' Hedy Weiss Theatre Critic column) & Meet Me in St. Louis at Circle Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors and Nunsense at Curtain Call Theatre in Mokena; college productions at Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts, Moraine Valley College and Triton College; Children's Theatre for Paramount School of the Arts, Circle Theatre Emerging Young Artists Program, St. Francis High School, Nazareth Academy, & St. Ignatius College Prep. She served as Vocal Director for the 2020 All-State Cast of AIDA and served as Assistant Vocal Director for the 2009 All-State Cast of Hairspray at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. She has music directed ​and directed several other productions chosen to be performed at the festival.