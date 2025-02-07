The Second City to Honor 65 Year Anniversary With $19.59 Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In December 1959, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night, igniting a comedic revolution that continues to transform improv and live sketch comedy today. For 65 years, this iconic institution has been the launch pad for countless comedy legends and remains a driving force in nurturing the next generation of comedy creators, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

To honor this milestone, The Second City is hosting a yearlong celebration with specially priced $19.59 tickets to select shows in Chicago, Toronto, and New York. This offer pays tribute to its founding year while inviting audiences—old and new—to join in the laughter.

﻿Chief Revenue & Operating Officer Parisa Jalili shared her thoughts on this momentous occasion: “For 65 years, our performers, staff, and audiences have built an unparalleled legacy of comedy and connection. This celebration is for everyone who has ever filled our theaters with laughter, and we look forward to welcoming even more comedy lovers into our community.”

Thursday night performances in each city will feature this special $19.59 ticket price through November 20, 2025. Don’t miss the chance to experience the hilarity of The Second City’s e.t.c. show in Chicago, the Mainstage show in Toronto, and the Mainstage show in New York at this anniversary price.

