Teatro Vista to Launch Multi-Year Residency at Steppenwolf with BOTH

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Teatro Vista Productions will present the world premiere production of TVP Artistic Collective member Paloma Nozicka’s* BOTH, as a part of a new, multi-year partnership between the two Chicago institutions.

Directed by Georgette Verdin, BOTH will play April 11 – May 10, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater. A special Steppenwolf member and Teatro Vista Productions VIP pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 12 pm.

The multi-year partnership between Teatro Vista Productions and Steppenwolf brings two of Chicago’s most vital ensemble theaters together to present ambitious productions to Chicago audiences. Teatro Vista Productions is set to stage a full-length run of a play each season over the next three years in Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, in an exciting collaboration reflecting the unique artistic ambitions of both companies. The innovative partnership also provides opportunities for Teatro Vista Productions to build institutional capacity after recent record-breaking artistic achievement with shows including The Dream King and Memorabilia. With Teatro Vista Productions in residency at Steppenwolf, both companies look forward to modeling a relationship that they hope will inspire further collaboration in Chicago’s iconic theater community amongst organizations of all sizes.

BOTH follows on the success of Teatro Vista Productions’ recent world premiere productions in the 1700 Theater: La Havana Madrid (2017), Enough to Let the Light In (also by Nozicka, 2022) and ¡Bernarda! (2023).

BOTH will feature TVP Artistic Collective members Charín Álvarez*, Eddie Martinez*, Ayssette Muñoz* and Paloma Nozicka* with Brian King and Yona Moises Olivares.

*Denotes TVP Artistic Collective member

About the Production:

Xochi is dealing with a lot: a difficult pregnancy, a new relationship, a family that can't stand her and the loss of her twin brother Sebastian, who was declared missing last year. As she tries to navigate her life (and keep her sanity), the impossible happens: Sebastian reappears. Her family is overjoyed, but Xochi is suspicious: where has he been? And why does this version of Sebastian seem so different than the one she knew? BOTH is an eerie examination of family, love, memory, and which version of the truth is the one worth believing.

The creative team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Design), Johan H. Gallardo* (Costume Design), Maximo Grano De Oro (Lighting Design), Satya Chávez (Sound Design), Shokie Tseumah (Properties Design), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy and Violence), Estrellita Beatriz (Production Manager), Janyce Caraballo (Assistant Director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz* (Casting Director), Julie Jachym (Production Stage Manager) and Olivia Ellery (Assistant Stage Manager).