The Second City Reveals Holiday Programming Lineup

Shows include Holidazed and Amused and family show Rudolph Runs Wild.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
The Second City Reveals Holiday Programming Lineup Image
The Second City is back to sleigh the season with two hilarious holiday shows that promise big laughs for everyone, Holidazed and Amused and family show Rudolph Runs Wild. Whether you’re looking for something a little naughty, a little nice, or delightfully family-friendly, The Second City is (once again) your funniest holiday tradition. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

Purchase Holidazed and Amused tickets before September 30 with code HOLIDAY2025 and enjoy $35 General Admission tickets.

Holidazed and Amused: Naughty, Nice, and Everything In-Between

November 26 – December 31, 2025

The holidays are stressful—luckily, comedy is the cure. Packed with songs, sketches, and improv that unwraps the chaos of the season, Holidazed and Amused is Chicago’s most irreverent and joyful night out. From awkward office parties to dysfunctional family dinners, this all-star cast knows exactly how to turn your holiday headaches into hilarity.

Rudolph Runs Wild!

November 28 – December 31, 2025

Share silliness this holiday season! This rollicking interactive kids’ comedy show is the perfect outing for families. Featuring fun and festive music, improv, and enough mischief to keep every kid (and grownup) rolling in the aisles, Rudolph Runs Wild makes hilarious holiday magic Second City style.




