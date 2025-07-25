The Second City Offers Free Drop-In Improv Classes for International Self-Care Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Second City Training Center is inviting Chicagoans to take self-care seriously—and playfully—this summer with a full week of free drop-in improv classes in celebration of International Self-Care Day. From July 29 to August 6, 2025, participants can enjoy 90-minute sessions designed to boost confidence, spark creativity, and encourage community connection through comedy.

Whether you're looking to laugh, unwind, or simply try something new, these no-pressure classes are open to everyone—no experience required. “It’s such a relief to walk into a room and know that for the next 90 minutes, you have permission to put everything on hold and play,” said Jess Mitolo, Senior Artistic Director of The Second City Training Center.

Student Mark Kazour shared the impact the classes had on him: “This community has given me a sense of belonging in a new city. The instructor was so supportive and positive, which is certainly something that I crave as a break from the ‘real world.’”

Bonus Offer: Attendees who enroll in a Level 1 Improv or Writing class within 24 hours of attending a drop-in will receive $75 off tuition. Those who enroll within one week will receive $50 off.

To register for a free drop-in class, visit:

secondcity.com/summer-of-self-care-chicago

Terms & Conditions: Limit one complimentary drop-in class per student during the Summer of Self-Care event. Duplicate registrations may be canceled.

For more information about The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com.