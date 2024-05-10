The Second City Announces Summer Programming Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world's most influential name in comedy, The Second City, has announced an incredible slate of programming in Chicago this summer, including its newest revues

The Second City's Beach Party (No Beach Included) and the company's 112th Mainstage Revue, plus the return of the wildly popular The Second City's You Got Gamed and Improv Brunch.

The lineup also includes the continuing run of the wildly popular The Second City e.t.c.'s Oh, The Places You'll Glow. Tickets to all Second City shows are on sale now. For more information, visit www.secondcity.com.

Summer 2024 Lineup

The Second City Mainstage’s 112th Revue

Run Dates: Open Run

Performance Times: Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm & 10pm, Sundays at 7pm

About the show: Come see The Second City Mainstage's brand new 112th Revue. This is the most exciting time to see a show on our stages. The cast is fresh, new material is worked into the show every night, and your laughter in the audience helps shape the final show!

Oh, the Places You’ll Glow

Run Dates: Open Run

Performance Times: Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays & Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm, Sundays at 7pm

About the Show: Step into a dimension of kaleidoscopic hilarity with The Second City e.t.c’s 47th Revue Oh, The Places You’ll Glow! Our incandescent ensemble leads the journey through a luminous wonderland of wit and satire where they weigh the politics of a one-night stand, explore an unconventional school for troubled youth, and find out who REALLY runs hell. A laugh riot spectacle of sound and fury resplendent with color; Oh, The Places You’ll Glow! is sure to illuminate your heart.

The Second City’s Beach Party (No Beach Included)

Run Dates: May 30 – August 31

Performance Times: Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm

About the Show: It’s a summer of laughs with The Second City's Beach Party (No Beach Included)! We’re diving into our legendary 65-year archive and cherry picking a selection of our audience's favorite songs, sketches and characters. Written by some of the world’s most iconic comedic voices and brought to life by our all-star ensemble. See firsthand why The Second City has been the most influential name in live comedy for 65 hilarious years.

You Got Gamed

Run Dates: Now-August 28

Performance Times: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7pm

About the Show: Second City invites you to their most interactive show to date, You Got Gamed! It’s the world-famous comedy of the Second City mixed with the excitement of a live gameshow! Action! Intrigue! Laughter! All in one show! Come see Chicago’s best comedians square off with each other AND you in a 60-minute thrill ride that will leave you cheering! Prizes will be won! Laughs will be had! It’s all the best parts of having people over for trivia, without the clean-up!

Improv Brunch

Run Dates: May 24 – November 25

Performance Times: Sundays at noon

About the Show: Bottoms up in UP Comedy Club! Join The Second City for some hair of the dog comedy during this totally improvised experience from the city's finest. We're serving up all-you-can-stomach laughter! Food and mimosas are available a la carte.

The Best of The Second City

Run Dates: Open Run

Performance Times: Mondays at 8pm

About the Show:

The Best of The Second City features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults updated for the modern era, as well as some of our newest classics and our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest!

After Hours

Run Dates: May 24 – November 24

Performance Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm

About the Show: Grab a drink and party all night with The Second City! Get loud with an incredible ensemble of performers at a wild, spicy and entirely improvised spectacle. No two shows are the same and anything can happen on this unbridled and unscripted evening of mayhem. No pre-written scripts. No safety net. No subject off limits. You’ll be talking about this for weeks! Rated R for RIDICULOUS.

