The Second City Announces Fall Programming Featuring Live Shows 7 Days a Week

Programming includes Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not, Great Altercations and more.

Sep. 12, 2022  
Pumpkin spice laughter is in the air this fall as legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City is unleashing a lineup of interactive, laugh-out-loud shows on their stages all season long. The Second City is located at 230 W. North Ave. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online at secondcity.com, by phone at (312) 337-3992 or in person at the Box Office. Please visit secondcity.com for additional information or schedule updates.

Fall programming at The Second City includes:

Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not

Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays - Saturdays at 7 and 10pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Second City is sorry not sorry for making you laugh with the 110th Mainstage revue, Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not. Leave your worries at the door and come laugh yourself into euphoria at the things we have in common, navigating relationships, code-switching, and even high school on TV. Life is good and the multiverse is real in this interactive experience that has everything you want in a comedy show: Stage combat! Truth bombs! Very intrusive vibe checks! Do the right thing and don't miss this show.

Great Altercations

Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays-Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm; Sundays at 4pm

The Second City e.t.c. comes out swinging with another knock-out, interactive show! Great Altercations faces off against all the little reasons we come apart...and brings us back together with laughter, music and improv. From gas prices to podcasts, parenting to government, cryptocurrency to the Old West (-ern suburbs, that is), this show takes on the stuff we're really at odds about and finds the commonality that comes when we let down our guards and show up as our true selves. Avoid the need for revisionist history in your future, and don't miss this show while it's here in the present!

Best of The Second City: Chicago-Style

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Best of The Second City: Chicago-Style features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults that are about... you guessed it, Chicago. Will there be deep dish digs? Political puns? Cubs comedy? If it's about our very own Windy City, you can bet it's getting roasted by The Second City Touring Company.

Best of The Second City

Mondays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm

The Best of The Second City features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults updated for the modern era, as well as some of our newest classics and our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company's best and brightest...and funniest! Find out for yourself why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over sixty years! From the stages that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars.

Improv Brunch

Sundays at noon

Bottoms up! Join The Second City for some hair of the dog comedy during this totally improvised experience from the city's finest. We're serving up all-you-can-stomach laughter! Food and mimosas are available a la carte.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.


