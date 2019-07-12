The Right Brain Project Presents (NON)FICTION

Stephanie and Mike are a couple who think they have it figured out. He's an accountant moving up in his firm, and she is an aspiring writer who has recently quit her day job to pursue writing full time. Mike wants to help with her novel in any and every way he can. But Stephanie won't let him read a single page of her rough draft- she wants to keep it a surprise.

After a year of writing, submitting, edits and dealing with her new agent, Dan, the book is finally ready to be published. Mike excitedly reads it only to find out it's about his childhood growing up and eventually escaping from a cult. As the buzz for Stephanie's book grows, so does the danger of Mike's past finally coming back for him.

(Non)Fiction examines the line between fact and fiction. When does an artist have a right to a story? And ultimately, who does the story belong to- the person who told it or the person who lived it?

The Right Brain Project rounds out the 2019 Season with the world premiere of (Non)Fiction by Jillian Leff. Performances will be Thursday August 22nd - September 14th at Athenaeum Theatre, 2963 N Southport Ave. The press opening will take place on Thursday August 22nd at 7:30pm. Opening night is also Thursday August 22nd at 7:30pm. Thursday - Saturday is a 7:30pm curtain, and a 3pm curtain on Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 on Sundays. Industry discounts will always apply. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011938. For more information about (Non)Fiction or the Right Brain Project, please visit www.TheRBP.org.





