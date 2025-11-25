The Peppermint Patties to Celebrate the Holiday Season With Two Shows in Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Peppermint Patties are ringing in the holidays with two very different live performances this December.

A Christmas Carol Cabaret at The Check-Out (Chicago)

December 4 & 5, 2025 - 7:30 PM

4116 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL

Tickets: A Christmas Carol Cabaret

The season begins with A Christmas Carol Cabaret, a playful re-imagining of Dickens' classic tale told through the Patties' signature close harmonies and theatrical storytelling. Join them on a journey through Christmases past, present, and future in a heartfelt, 90-minute celebration filled with laughter, nostalgia, and songs that span holiday standards, musical theater gems, and jazz favorites. Perfect for the whole family, this show promises to capture the spirit of the season while delivering plenty of the group's trademark "theater kid energy."

Christmas with The Peppermint Patties at Hey Nonny (Arlington Heights)

December 18, 2025 - 7:30 PM

10 S Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL

Tickets: Christmas with The Peppermint Patties

Later in December, the Patties bring audiences together for an intimate holiday concert at Hey Nonny, one of Chicagoland's premier music venues. This one-night-only event features special musical guests and a more traditional cabaret vibe.

About The Peppermint Patties

Founded in 2018 by Anna Caldwell, Laura Emery, and Daina Fischer, The Peppermint Patties met at DePaul University while pursuing vocal performance degrees. In 2023, they welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group, and they perform regularly with pianists Sarah Jenks and Michael Oldham. With professional opera training, the Patties combine technical precision with versatility, blending jazz, musical theater, pop, and comedy into a Signature Sound that celebrates both tradition and originality.