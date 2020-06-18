The Non-Equity Jeff Awards to be Broadcast Monday, June 22

The annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards will be presented Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7:00PM (CST) on YouTube. The program will honor more than 20 categories of theater excellence from productions during the 2019-2020 season.



Access is available for free on the Jeff Awards YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/JeffAwards. An alert of when the program starts is available by subscribing to the Jeff Awards channel.



Well-known theater artist Parker Guidry hosts the video program of celebration, theater community unity and entertainment, which was recorded at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and as restrictions on public gatherings began. The originally planned awards commemoration was postponed in early June, following the lead of the theater community for a call for reflection, conversation and action towards issues of social justice. Free access to the program will continue after the 7:00PM June 22nd premiere.



To learn more about this program and the Jeff Awards, visit www.jeffawards.com.

