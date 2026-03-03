FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME Tribute Concert Coming To Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The tribute concert FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME, celebrating the music of Foreigner, will take place May 16 at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The seven-member band Feels Like The First Time, formed in 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, performs a concert program dedicated to Foreigner’s catalog, including many of the group’s best-known rock hits. The group was previously known as Foreigner 4 Ever and has built a following performing the band’s music in live concert settings.

The performance is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. Tickets start at $55, with discounted pricing available for RaueNOW members. Tickets can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or through the Raue Center box office by phone or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.