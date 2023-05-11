The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts Presents 'Summer of Kalapriya' Series

The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts has announced the "Summer of Kalapriya" event series featuring music, poetry, drama, dance, arts & crafts, and food, held in neighborhoods across Chicago. Founded in 1994, The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts presents India's artistic diversity through performing arts that preserve traditional South Asian art forms and builds bridges between the performing arts and our contemporary lives.

"All of us are Kalapriyas, or Lovers of Art, in some form or another," said Dr. Mridu Sekhar, President of the Board of Directors at The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts. "The Summer of Kalapriya is a celebration of our rich culture, the love of all art forms, and the desire for peace. We are a stronger society when we understand that love and art can be more powerful than hate and violence."

The Kalapriya Center strives to make authentic and important contributions to Chicago's rich culture through programming that is educational, inspirational, and focused on creating a community that builds connections and shares traditions, while instilling ahimsa, the Hindu belief symbolizing love, genuine care, and compassion towards all living beings.

Chicago is home to the second largest population of South Asian immigrants in the country, and the Kalapriya Center works to showcase the cultural and artistic variety that exists within this vibrant community by showcasing the many dimensions of Indian performing arts at its recently opened studio at 2101 South Wabash Ave. and in public and private performances across the city. In addition to working with schools and cultural organizations, the Kalapriya Center works with underserved communities in Chicago with a focus on reducing violence by cultivating Kalapriyas, or "Lovers of Art."

Admission is free for all Summer of Kalapriya events. Tickets can be reserved in advance at www.kalapriya.org or obtained at the door until capacity is reached. For more information about Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts programs, classes, and resources, please visit https://kalapriya.org/.

The full schedule for Summer of Kalapriya includes:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

MUSIC & POETRY OF SOUTH ASIA

2 - 9 p.m.

Kehrein Center for the Arts (5628 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago)

Join Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts for a festival celebrating the music and poetry of south Asia. The program includes vocalists, spoken word performances, and musical pieces with ancient traditional instruments such as the bansuri flute, the sitar, the veena, and the tabla and mridangam, both percussion instruments. The event culminates with a special performance of "Songs For Many Lives: Carnatic Music for the South Asian Diaspora" by violinist Sruti Sarathy, vocalist Roopa Mahadevan, and featuring mridangam star Praveen Sparsh and jazz pianist Chris McCarthy.

Friday, June 2, 2023

MITRA, A CELEBRATION OF FRIENDSHIP with Nights Out in the Park

7 - 9 p.m.

Mandrake Park (3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago)

Shared laughter, comforting touch, strengthening grip, a shoulder to cry on...friendship is the language of the heart, a communion of souls. It is the foundation of all relationships, sustaining every human being through the smiles and tears of life. MITRA, A CELEBRATION OF FRIENDSHIP showcases the many facets of the theme from carefree childhood to the care-laden later years as artists from Chicago and India unite to create this multi-genre production blending theater, dance, music, and poetry.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

AHIMSA FOR FREEDOM

4 - 6 p.m.

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th St., Chicago)

Performed by the students of the John J. Pershing elementary school in Bronzeville, AHIMSA FOR FREEDOM tells the story of India's Civil Rights movement from the perspective of a young child whose parents and family are part of that movement. The play explores South Asian cultural ideas including the concepts of caste and religion in a country undergoing change. It emphasizes that Ahimsa makes you free; being free of hate and anger is true freedom!

Friday, June 9, 2023

SARPA SUTRA: SERPENT SPEAK

7 - 9 p.m.

Sherwood Conservatory Recital Hall (1312 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago)

Bringing together dance, music and theatre to tell a chilling tale that mirrors our lives and times, SARPA SUTRA: SERPENT SPEAK is a revenge saga of ecocide and genocide spanning four generations. SARPA SUTRA underscores two elemental truths: Vengeance is not justice. Violence generates violence as long as human beings remain willfully blind, mute and indifferent to acts of evil.

T﻿he performance will be followed by a discussion with creator Dr. Gowri Ramnarayan, members of the cast, and others to discuss the issues raised by the play and how they relate to our lives today.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

OUTDOOR MELA, A Fair of Street Arts with Performance, Food and Fun

12 Noon - Sunset

Women's Parks & Gardens (1801 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago)

Join the Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts for an outdoor mela, a traditional Indian fair that brings people together to sample fantastic food while watching a show of unique outdoor performances of dance and music. Children will be able to enjoy henna, face painting and get involved in traditional arts and crafts.

Monday, July 31, 2023

MUSIC AND DANCES OF BOLLYWOOD with Nights Out in the Park

Time TBA

Tuley Park (501 E. 90th Pl., Chicago)

Experience and enjoy the fashions and colors of Bollywood as dancers perform alongside live musicians in this exploration of the iconic films of India. Bring a camping chair or blanket and snacks for an unforgettable picnic experience!

Thursday, August 17, 2023

MUSIC AND DANCES OF BOLLYWOOD with Nights Out in the Park

6 - 8 p.m.

Warren Park (6601 N. Western Ave., Chicago)

Experience and enjoy the fashions and colors of Bollywood as dancers perform alongside live musicians in this exploration of the iconic films of India. Bring a camping chair or blanket and snacks for an unforgettable picnic experience!