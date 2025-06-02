The Jeff Impresario Award Now Accepting Nominations for Theater Stage Managers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jeff Impresario Award, the newest annual award presented by the Joseph Jefferson Awards, is now accepting nominations for outstanding Chicago Equity theater stage managers from theater companies to recognize excellence of a stage manager who has been a vital part of the behind-the-scenes work bringing Chicago productions to life over the last season. This new award is presented for both Equity and Non-Equity theater at the annual Jeff Awards ceremonies. The award was launched at the Non-Equity ceremony this past March to Kyle Aschbrenner for work with Blank Theatre Company.

Given the importance and understanding of the role, stage manager nominations will be accepted from Chicago area theater companies exclusively. Nominations from individuals will not be eligible for consideration. All nominations for Equity stage managers are due by Monday, July 14, 2025 by 5pm (CST).

Theater company representatives can use the following link to make their nominations: JEFF-IMPRESARIO-AWARD-NOMINATION

